Tell us about your experience supporting maternal mental health

Less than a week after the tragic situation in Duxbury, where a young mother is charged with killing three of her children, the woman’s husband released a public statement forgiving her.

“Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he wrote. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have.”

As the conversation about the mental health struggles women face after childbirth continues, we want to open up the conversation and shine a light on the struggles those who have served as a support system to mothers dealing with postpartum depression, anxiety, and other issues face.