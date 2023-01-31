‘It’s beautiful’: Boston Mayor Wu tells ‘every one off’ at US mayors conference in defense of The Embrace

During a recent trip to the US Conference of Mayors, “I told every one off,” Wu said Wednesday during an interview on GBH News’ “Ask the Mayor” segment on Boston Public Radio. “It was our monument, and we’re proud of it, we love it.”

But Mayor Michelle Wu will have none of it.

After the long-anticipated unveiling of Boston’s new memorial “The Embrace” on Boston Common two weeks ago, many have taken to social media to critique — and in some cases mock — the statue’s design, a celebration of the late Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Some have called it “ hideous ,” an “ abomination ,” and “ ridiculous .”

The mayor’s comments were a light-hearted jostle against some of the criticism the statue has received, but her directness also showed Wu will be willing to draw the line when it comes to defending Boston’s new memorial — even against her colleagues on the US Conference of Mayors.

When asked about the controversy during the radio interview Wednesday, Wu said good art creates conversation, and the controversy surrounding the monument indicates that it is good art.

She added that she finds the monument beautiful because it represents the various efforts in addressing racial injustice by the Boston community.

“From the get go, this monument was about much more than the physical structure that would be there,” Wu said. “It is a whole community effort.”

The city’s latest public art piece was unveiled on Boston Common Jan. 13, honoring the legacy of the civil rights icons. The 22-foot-high bronze sculpture depicts the embrace shared between King and his wife after King won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Although it does not include the bodies and heads captured in the picture, the sculpture four massive bronze arms wrapped together in an embrace to represent their love story. The sculpture’s appearance changes from different angles, giving visitors a different experience of the memorial depending where they look at it from.

