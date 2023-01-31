Longtime firefighter named as community liaison

Captain David DeMarco, who has been with the department for 28 years, will serve in the position, Fire Chief David DeStefano said.

Belmont’s Fire Department has named a longtime firefighter to serve as its new community liaison and public educator, according to a statement.

“Public education and engagement are a significant commitment of ours because they are so important to ensuring our community is mindful of fire safety,” DeStefano said. “I’m confident that [Captain] DeMarco will have a positive impact in advancing that work.”

DeMarco has worked for 14 years with the state Department of Fire Services’ Public Education Unit. He is also a shift commander in the Belmont Fire Department’s Operations Division.

DeMarco and DeStefano host “Hot Topics with the Belmont Fire Department,” which airs regularly on Belmont Media Center.

The Fire Department offers CPR classes and home safety inspections throughout the community.

DeMarco will meet with community groups and coordinate public CPR classes, the statement said. He will also help with the fire department’s community risk reduction and Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) programs.

