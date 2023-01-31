Mattapan fire displaces 12 people including 5 children

The fire at 55 Cedar St. broke out around 1 a.m., Boston fire officials said via Twitter. It was visible on the second and third floors and eventually spread to the address next door at 57 Cedar St., officials said .

A two-alarm fire tore through a Mattapan residence early Tuesday, displacing 12 people including five children whom first responders assisted in evacuating from the burning building, officials said.

The flames traveled across the roof of the duplex building as firefighters worked furiously to put out the blaze, officials said.

By 2:03 a.m., the Fire Department tweeted, the heavy fire was knocked down and all occupants were out safely.

Wires and trees made the response difficult as the fire raged, officials said.

“Companies had a hard setup for ladders due to wires and trees but got all sides covered well,” the department tweeted. “The rear windows put up a fight with child safety bars in windows but were no real match as well.”

No one was hurt, officials said, and the department tweeted that “companies assisted 5 children & 7 adults evacuate & are now displaced.”

The department’s victim assistance unit, officials said, was on scene early Tuesday to “assist families with emergency services.”

The cause of the predawn blaze remains under investigation.

