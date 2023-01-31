Mayor, advocates take to streets in annual homeless census

“Boston’s annual homelessness census is an opportunity to assess the need for housing across our neighborhoods and move us closer to ensuring that every resident has a safe, healthy, affordable place to call home,” Wu said in a press release.

More than 200 volunteers, including officials from city government, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness service providers, and public health and first responders, canvassed 45 areas after midnight to cover every neighborhood in the city, according to the mayor’s office.

In the city’s 43rd annual homelessness census, Mayor Michelle Wu led a group of volunteers Monday night in a street count of how many people are experiencing homelessness in Boston.

The street count involved identifying those sleeping on the street, conducting short surveys, and providing individuals with resources and safety information, the city said. The results of the census will be analyzed for the city to understand what actions need to be taken to tackle Boston’s housing crisis.

“The homeless census brings together government, non-profit organizations and community volunteers to understand the needs of our unsheltered neighbors and to renew commitments to solve this critical issue,” Sheila Dillon, the city’s chief of housing, said in the press release.

In June 2022, Wu announced that the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Boston earlier that year decreased by 2.4 percent, a drop that officials attributed to efforts by the city and homelessness service advocates to provide alternative housing and healthcare options. This year’s count will be released in the coming months.

The annual census is also required by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, which uses the data to calculate how much funding should be devoted to cities for housing and services for households experiencing homelessness. The city currently receives more than $38 million in federal grant funding for programs and services helping those experiencing homelessness.

