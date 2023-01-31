Milton’s plan to buy convent for early education center fails

A plan for the town of Milton to buy the Fontbonne convent and adjacent playing field on Centre Street and make them an early education center has fallen through.

Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, which owns the property, had withdrawn from negotiations to sell it to the town for a reported $8.5 million.

Milano said the Sisters wanted to retain use of the playing field and to continue to use space in the convent for six years, terms that the town could not accept.