Norwell voters fail to pass proposal for new town hall

Town Administrator Darleen Sullivan said officials may bring the issue back to Town Meeting in May. She said the town had asked the property seller — 56 Realtor LLC — if it is “willing and able” to give officials more time to answer citizens’ questions.

The Jan. 23 Special Town Meeting voted 106 to 58 in favor of spending $4.5 million to buy and outfit the 20,000-square-foot building at 93 Longwater Circle in Assinippi Park. But that was four votes short of the two-thirds majority required.

Residents narrowly rejected a proposal to buy an office building in a commercial office park to use as a new town hall.

Advertisement

Norwell has been working to get a new or renovated town hall for years. The current building at 345 Main St. was built in 1950 as a school, became Town Hall in the mid-1980s, and has been in failing condition for more than a decade, according to town officials.

The latest estimate for renovating the building and bringing it up to safety codes is between $10 million and $12 million, officials said.

Rather than ask voters for that much money, the Norwell Select Board decided in August 2022 to look for private office space. The only building the board found was 93 Longwater Circle — a two-story structure built in 2006 — south of Route 3, and about 4 miles from the current Town Hall and town center.

The building is around the corner from the South Shore Charter Public School and in a 149-acre office park with 28 parcels. Other businesses in the area include the Zildjian cymbal factory, Clean Harbors, South Shore Medical Center, and Foxrock Properties.

“The concern has been expressed that the building is not centrally located,” the Advisory Board wrote in the Special Town Meeting warrant review. “While it would be preferable … there is no suitable available office space in Norwell that is centrally located.”

Advertisement

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.