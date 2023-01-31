Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter performs CPR to help save man who went into cardiac arrest playing hockey in New Hampshire

The quick actions of an off-duty firefighter helped save the life of a man playing ice hockey who went into cardiac arrest in Hudson, N.H., Sunday, officials said.
Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing hockey at Cyclones Arena when another player was stricken, according to a letter from Hudson Fire Captain Kevin W. Grebinar to the Chelmsford fire chief.
“[Abbot] was in the right place at a critical time,” Chelmsford Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Abbott immediately began to perform CPR to restore the rhythm of the man’s heart, while other players used an on-site defibrillator, the letter read. By the time responders arrived shortly after 10 p.m., the injured man was conscious and alert, Grebinar wrote.
“Firefighter Abbott calmly applied his knowledge, skills, abilities, and professionalism to perform lifesaving rescue efforts to the injured man,” Grebinar said in the letter. “Based on these immediate actions led by Firefighter Abbott, Hudson Fire personnel were able to transport a conscious, alert, and breathing patient to a local hospital for further cardiac care.”
