Off-duty Chelmsford firefighter performs CPR to help save man who went into cardiac arrest playing hockey in New Hampshire

The quick actions of an off-duty firefighter helped save the life of a man playing ice hockey who went into cardiac arrest in Hudson, N.H., Sunday, officials said.

Chelmsford firefighter Josh Abbott was playing hockey at Cyclones Arena when another player was stricken, according to a letter from Hudson Fire Captain Kevin W. Grebinar to the Chelmsford fire chief.

“[Abbot] was in the right place at a critical time,” Chelmsford Fire Department said in a Facebook post.