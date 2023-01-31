Panel recommends Mass. House declare Democrat the winner in race decided by a single vote

House Speaker Ronald Mariano decided to delay the Kassner’s swearing-in of Kassner so a special, three-person panel could review the race. He did the same in a second race with a seven-vote margin, where Democrat Margaret Scarsdale was ultimately declared the winner.

The special panel’s report , filed on Tuesday, could clear the way for Kristin Kassner to officially fill the Second Essex seat, roughly four weeks after the majority of House members took their oath of office. A House aide said the chamber is expected to vote on an order declaring Kassner the winner on Wednesday.

A Democrat-led committee on Tuesday urged the Massachusetts House to declare a Hamilton Democrat the winner in a state representative race decided by a single vote, teeing up a vote in the House that appears likely to draw Republican opposition.

Kassner, a first-time candidate, emerged by the slimmest of margins over incumbent Lenny Mirra, after a recount in their North Shore district. Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, has so far unsuccessfully challenged the results in court. And on Tuesday, the two Democrats sitting on a three-person legislative panel said they declined to review three ballots on which Mirra had argued election officials “erred in making their determinations.”

House Minority leader Bradley Jones, the lone Republican on the committee, did not sign on to the recommendation that Kassner be declared the winner. In a separate report, he urged the committee to reconvene and examine ballots in the race.

The panel’s Democrats disagreed, arguing that allowing “such redress runs contrary to our system of government and its attendant commitment to timely election results.”

“The House of Representatives is not a proper forum for calling balls and strikes on challenges to the determination of the intent of individual voters,” those Democrats — state representative Michael Day, of Stoneham, and Daniel Ryan, of Charlestown — wrote in their report.

Examining individual ballots, they said, “unnecessarily opens the door for potential future mischief from unscrupulous candidates seeking to impugn the integrity of the Commonwealth’s elections.”

Mirra, who has remained in the seat while the committee reviewed the race, testified in mid-January that he does not believe any “massive fraud” occurred in his race, but charged that there was “human error.” He also asked the committee to order a new election.

The two Democrats on the committee, however, said Mirra provided no evidence “beyond pure speculation,” and declined to take the “extraordinary step” of ordering a new vote.

Jones, the North Reading Republican leader, disagreed with the recommendation, writing in a three-page minority report that he believes there is “serious doubt” over the accuracy of several ballots.

Mirra said in an interview Tuesday that would accept the House’s decision and concede the election. He also said he would not pursue a court appeal. But he expressed frustration that the committee would not review any of the individual ballots, saying it was “unacceptable they will bury all the evidence and issues around this election and the recount.”

“This is not a stolen election. There is no conspiracy here. But who is supposed to look into the basic human error, if not the courts and if not this committee?” Mirra said. “It’s very unfortunate that they’re going to try to sweep us under the rug.”

The House earlier this month had declared Democrat Margaret Scarsdale the winner in a separate, razor-thin race after the same special committee recommended she be seated. The panel had found that while local election officials made “missteps” in her race against Republican Andrew Shepherd, they did not impact the final seven-vote margin.

But the panel took another two weeks before making its recommendations in the Second Essex race. After Election Day, Mirra had held a 10-vote advantage before Secretary of State William F. Galvin ordered a recount, which put Kassner over the top, with 11,763 votes to Mirra’s 11,762 among the more than 24,000 ballots cast in the race.

Mariano’s decision this month not to immediately seat Scarsdale and Kassner had sparked fissures in the Democratic Party, where some activists fretted that the Quincy Democrat was feeding into election denialism. One local Democratic group went as far as to call the speaker’s decision a “blow to democracy.”

It was not the first time the House has stepped in to be the arbiter of an election, nor the first time it has created a special legislative committee to review a race. The state Constitution also empowers it to do so: It says the chamber “shall be the judge of the returns, elections, and qualifications of its own members,” giving it say over who should be seated and who should not.

