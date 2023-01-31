Police department to get eye in the sky thanks to donated drone

The Arlington Police Department has a new tool to use in its operations. The Rotary Club of Arlington recently donated a drone to the department.

The DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series drone will be deployed by officers for a variety of purposes, from water and ice rescues to searches for missing persons, and community events. Four officers will be trained in the use of the drone.

Once certified through that instruction, they will be able to operate the drone on behalf of the department. The Rotary Club decided to gift the drone to the town after seeing how useful the equipment could be to first responders in times of crisis, according to town officials.