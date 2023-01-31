Police respond to Norwood hotel for barricaded man

NORWOOD - A man barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon, touching off a large response from local and state public safety agencies.

The man was apparently experiencing a mental health issue and police were attempting to help him, police said.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to resolve this without violence, and get this person the help that he needs,” Norwood Deputy Police Chief Christopher Padden said during a brief update Tuesday afternoon.