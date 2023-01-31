Police respond to Norwood hotel for barricaded man

NORWOOD - A man barricaded himself inside a room at the Hampton Inn on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon, touching off a large response from local and state public safety agencies.
The man was apparently experiencing a mental health issue and police were attempting to help him, police said.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to resolve this without violence, and get this person the help that he needs,” Norwood Deputy Police Chief Christopher Padden said during a brief update Tuesday afternoon.
No hostages were involved, he said.
A black tarp covered a window of an upper story room at the hotel, where Norwood police responded at 2:44 p.m. for a report of a barricaded person.
Advertisement
Police from Norwood, Plymouth, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, and a regional SWAT team were at the scene. The State Police bomb squad was also at the hotel, David Procopio, an agency spokesman, confirmed.
The parking lot of the hotel was blocked by police cruisers, and a pair of drones flew overhead. Nearby, traffic along Route 1 was unaffected by the incident and vehicles continued to drive past the area during the evening commute.
Pat Greenhouse of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
This breaking story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.