Ransomware attack forces Nantucket Public Schools to shut down

Nantucket Public Schools closed early Tuesday because of a ransomware attack on the district’s computer system, the superintendent said.
All students were dismissed at noon, although athletic events were scheduled to continue as usual.
“All student and staff devices have been shut down, and our safety and security systems, including phones and security cameras, are also disabled,” Superintendent Beth Hallett said in an email to parents.
“No school-issued devices should be used at home until further notice, as it could compromise home networks,” Hallet said.
She said the school will provide parents with more updates when they become available.
Schools are a frequent target of hackers. On Jan. 4, Swansea Public Schools were hit with a ransomware attack, forcing the cancelation of classes districtwide in the southeastern Massachusetts town.
