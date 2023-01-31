School district seeks input for strategic planning survey

The survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, asks respondents how satisfied they are with aspects of the town’s schools, including the quality of the educational experience, support for teachers and staff, and ensuring equity.

Wellesley Public Schools is seeking public input for a survey as part of its ongoing strategic planning process, according to a statement.

It also asks how successful Wellesley’s schools are at preparing students and engaging with families, and whether respondents support universal pre-kindergarten programming.

The survey can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/9JX9SZT. It closes Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

It’s open to anyone invested in the future of Wellesley’s schools, including parents, guardians, teachers and other staff, current students enrolled in grades 8 through 12, along with residents and alumni.

The survey is part of the district’s strategic planning process, which has been underway since the fall. It is a follow-up to 16 focus groups that the Wellesley Public Schools Strategic Plan Steering Committee conducted in October and November.

