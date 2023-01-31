Seattle police provide more details about investigation into Northeastern University student’s death

In a video statement released Monday, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the officer involved in the collision was Kevin A. Dave, who is certified as an emergency medical technician.

Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India, was hit around 8 p.m. while crossing the street in a crosswalk near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood, according to police and the Seattle Times.

Seattle police said the officer driving the police cruiser that fatally struck a student at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus on Jan. 23 had his emergency lights on and was using a siren to clear intersections, and showed no signs of impairment.

Advertisement

“At the time of this collision, he was responding as an EMT to a Priority 1 emergency call, ” Diaz said in the statement. “He did have his emergency lights on and was clearing intersections with his siren. As is protocol, a drug recognition expert responded to the collision scene and found no evidence of impairment in the officer.”

Dave has been with the department since 2019, he said.

Diaz said the incident is being investigated as a potential criminal matter, and the county prosecutor’s office will make the decision as to whether any charges will be filed.

“We are treating this investigation as we would any fatal collision investigation,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the investigation is being conducted by the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad.

“The detectives in this squad are highly trained and certified in areas of physics, human factors, and other specialized matters specific to collision reconstruction,” Diaz said. “Their investigation includes, for example, calculations as to vehicle operation and speed, lines of sight, lighting, roadway and traffic conditions, witness observations, any camera footage in the area, and any other material factors.”

Advertisement

Diaz said he has reached out to Kandula’s family and will be working with them as the investigation proceeds.

“I understand there are many questions, but to preserve the integrity of the investigation and respect the family’s right to privacy, the amount of information we can release at this time is limited,” Diaz said. “The Seattle Police Department continues to extend its deepest condolences to Ms. Kandula’s family and friends.”

As of Tuesday morning, a GoFundMe campaign that was launched for Kandula’s family had received $160,614 from approximately 4,700 donors.

Kandula was raised by a single mother and reluctantly left her home in India to continue her education at Northeastern’s Seattle campus, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Jaahnavi cared deeply for her mom,” the organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page on Jan. 27. “So much so, that in spite of severe homesickness, she came to the States to pursue her dreams and to create a better future for her mom & sister. While Jaahnavi may not be here with us anymore, her dream will live on.”

In the same GoFundMe post from Jan. 27, the organizer of the fundraiser demanded that authorities release more information about her death.

“Jaahnavi’s family suffered an immense loss,” the organizers wrote. “Her mother’s hopes and dreams are cut short now. The family would like to get some closure and would like to know the circumstances behind the death. We demand that the Seattle Police and City officials release more information on the circumstances that have led to this untimely death. and what could have been done to avoid such a tragic accident? The family deserves answers to their questions, and her grieving mother deserves closure. We will continue to push police and city officials for answers.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.