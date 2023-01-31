Shekarchi names Hull as new deputy speaker of R.I. House

Hull, a Providence Democrat, was first elected to the House in November 2010. He is now a sergeant and the commanding officer of the housing unit in the Providence Police Department, where he has served for 28 years.

The announcement came one day after Lima, a Cranston Democrat, revealed that Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, had told her he would replace her as deputy speaker.

PROVIDENCE — House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Tuesday named Representative Raymond A. Hull to replace Representative Charlene M. Lima as deputy speaker, making Hull the first Black legislator to serve in that leadership role.

“Ray has been an extremely loyal, hard-working, respected member of the chamber for years,” Shekarchi told the Globe. “When he speaks on the floor, you can hear a pin drop. People respect and listen to him. He will reflect my style of governing, which is consensus. Ray is a moderate, and I consider myself a moderate.”

On Monday, Lima said Shekarchi had told she “was too independent on issues” — “voicing my opinion on issues, not always in line with him.” She said Shekarchi was “upset” that she did not sign an open letter to the Boston Globe supporting Shekarchi’s re-election. And she said Shekarchi also brought “wild accusations that I put his Republican opponent in the race.”

Shekarchi declined to comment on Lima’s statements.

Hull said he was “delighted” to be chosen as deputy speaker. He agreed that his leadership style is aimed at consensus building — of trying to “understand where they are at and where you are at” — and trying to meet other people at some point in the middle.

He said his appointment shows “you can reach those pinnacles” even if you are not wealthy. “I’m from meager means,” he said, “and I’m glad to be from there.”

Hull said it means a lot to him to assume the leadership role as a Black police officer “with all the turmoil we are going through.”

The announcement comes a day after hundreds of people gathered at the State House for a candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, whose death after a violent arrest by Memphis police sparked worldwide outrage. Some of those at the vigil called for revamping the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which limits how Rhode Island police chiefs can discipline officers, and Hull said he would like to help “bring great changes in policing.”

Hull also was appointed to the House Finance, State Government and Elections, and Veterans’ Affairs committees, and he serves as chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University and a master’s degree in the administration of justice from Anna Maria College.

The deputy speaker and speaker pro tempore run House sessions from the rostrum when the speaker is absent.

Shekarchi reappointed Representative Brian Patrick Kennedy, a Westerly Democrat, as speaker pro tempore, Representative John G. “Jay” Edwards, a Tiverton Democrat, as floor manager, and Representative Deborah Fellela, a Johnston Democrat, as senior deputy majority leader.

Shekarchi named five new committee chairs:

Representative Arthur J. Corvese, a North Providence Democrat, is the new chair of the Labor Committee, replacing Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat who lost in a Democratic primary in September.

Representative Susan Donovan, a Bristol Democrat, is the new chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, replacing Representative Stephen M. Casey.

Casey, a Woonsocket Democrat, is the new chair of the Municipal Government and Housing Committee, replacing Hull.

Representative Jacqueline M. Baginski, a Cranston Democrat, is the new chair of the Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee, replacing Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero, a Jamestown Democrat who lost a primary for lieutenant governor.

Representative Karen Alzate, a Pawtucket Democrat, is the new chair of the Special Legislation Committee, replacing Representative Kathleen A. Fogarty, a South Kingstown Democrat who is now chair of the Rules Committee.

Shekarchi also named the following legislators as deputy majority leaders: Representatives Justine Caldwell, Lauren Carson, Julie Casimiro, Arthur Corvese, Arthur Handy, Jason Knight, Alex Marszalkowski, Mary Messier, Thomas Noret, William O’Brien, Robert Phillips, and Scott Slater.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.