Teenager charged in fatal Methuen shooting

The victim was identified as Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen, the statement said.

Adrian Isabel of Methuen surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday in Methuen, authorities said.

“We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos’s family and friends,” Tucker said in the statement.

Methuen police responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 a.m. near Haverhill Street, the statement said. Officers were also dispatched to Lawrence General Hospital minutes later, after they were alerted that a male gunshot victim had arrived there, the statement said.

Bello was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Methuen police, State Police, Lawrence police, and the district attorney’s office worked together on the case, according to the statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Bello,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara, according to the statement.

