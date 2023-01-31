Two teenagers charged in triple stabbing at Dorchester park

The stabbings occurred around 2:42 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets, officials said. All three victims, whose names and ages weren’t released, were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that weren’t considered life- threatening.

Boston police identified the 18-year-old as Deionte Wall, who lives in Dorchester. The 15-year-old wasn’t named due to his age. It wasn’t immediately clear if either teenager had hired a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested Monday in connection with a daytime triple stabbing at a Dorchester park near a pilot school for grades six to 12, authorities said.

Wall was charged on three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court. The 15-year-old was charged with three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, officials said. He was slated to be arraigned in juvenile court on Tuesday.

In a letter to TechBoston Academy parents and community members, Head of School Patrick Cleary said “a physical altercation took place near the school at a nearby basketball court” after school let out on Monday.

“School staff and BPS Safety Services noticed the commotion and immediately called 911 and notified Boston Police and Boston EMS to provide assistance,” he wrote. “A BPD investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we cannot discuss any further details at this time.”

Psychologists and social workers will be at the school Tuesday “to provide additional support to any students or staff who may need it.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district will work to support students “as we try to process the effects of violence in our communities.”

“What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community,” Skipper said Monday. “National and state statistics all remind us of how much our students are hurting. Right now, our focus is on all of the students involved, supporting them and their families, and the school’s students and staff.”

Humayun Morshed, 45, who owns Rosario Grocery on Washington Street, said Monday that at around 2:45 p.m., he heard shouting outside and saw a large group of students running from the area of the basketball court across the street.

Video taken from security cameras outside the store shows dozens of students running with their backpacks down a path away from Roberts Playground before crossing Washington Street and continuing down Ashmont Street.

“Everybody was running around. Students came running by us and we heard from them that three students were stabbed,” Morshed said. “I didn’t see any blood but I heard it was pretty bad.”

The stabbings came less than a year after a teacher and a 17-year-old student were shot in a parking lot outside TechBoston Academy in March. Two teenage boys were arrested in connection to the shooting. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

