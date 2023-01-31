Woburn teachers strike continues into day two

The Woburn Teachers Association said it is fighting for smaller class sizes, twice-a-week physical education classes for elementary school students, and pay increases for paraprofessionals, or teacher aides.

Hundreds of Woburn educators began their strike Monday after failed contract negotiations over the weekend, shuttering all 10 campuses for the district’s nearly 4,300 students.

Schools in Woburn remain closed on Tuesday as educators in the district plan to continue picketing into a second day, despite legal action to block their strike.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the School Committee said in a joint statement Monday night that the Woburn Teachers’ Association informed them they would continue to strike on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The city was granted an injunction in Middlesex Superior Court ordering an end to the strike and instructing teachers to return to the classroom, according to a copy of the ruling provided by Galvin’s office. Massachusetts teachers are barred from striking under state law and could face fines for violating the order.

Speaking to reporters Monday night, Galvin said the strike denies students of their constitutional right to an education.

“It’s really frustrating when [the union’s] lawyers are representing that it’s just like a snow day,” Galvin said, according to video provided by his office. “It’s not like a snow day. It’s children being deprived of their education ... and we’re not at all happy about it and I don’t know how anyone in the city could be happy about it.”

Negotiations are expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Bargaining talks were scheduled Monday but, according to the Woburn Teachers’ Association, fell apart after a disagreement over whether the union could allow so-called silent bargainers in the room while others negotiated with city and School Committee representatives. Those union members listen and observe the sessions, and provide feedback to their bargaining team.

Advertisement

Barbara Locke, president of the association, told reporters on Monday that Galvin, School Committee member Ellen Crowley, and others came into the room Monday morning and said they would not meet with them.

“Crowley and Gavin’s reckless refusal to negotiate threatens to keep Woburn schools closed,” Locke said. “Prolonging this crisis for Woburn families is unacceptable.”

Galvin denied the city and school district have not participated in the bargaining.

The state office of Labor and Workforce Development said the decision is left to the negotiating parties whether to allow so-called “silent representatives” to attend bargaining sessions. However, “the discretion to use silent representatives is not absolute and may be limited by the parties’ ground rules for negotiations or if the representatives are disruptive or otherwise impede bargaining,” an official said.

Locke said in a statement Monday night that once negotiations resumed Monday afternoon, the union felt “strong progress was made” on improving wages for the teacher aides.

“We strongly felt that a contract could have been resolved tonight and that our educators would return to doing what they do best: teaching our Woburn students,” she said.

Contract talks in Woburn have been ongoing for more than a year between the School Committee and the union, which represents about 500 teachers, nurses, teacher aides, and others.

The aides have a salary that starts at $22,000 and the union is asking for the base to increase to $27,000.













Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.