Young adult mental health forum set for Feb. 7

North Reading residents are invited to a free educational event focused on teen and young adult mental health and substance use issues.
The forum, open to all, will be held Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.
The Police Department is partnering with the High School Parents Association and Community Impact Team’s Youth Substance Use Prevention Coalition to host the event.
Police detectives will discuss emerging trends in substance use, including the prevalence of fentanyl and counterfeit pills.
In addition, Laura Miranda, the police department’s mental health and substance use clinician, will speak about the connections between substance use and mental health. Information will also be provided on how to access treatment.
North Reading High School students will receive the same presentation on Feb. 8.
“We feel that this back-to-back presentation schedule is important to reinforce learning,” said Amy Luckiewicz, the town’s Drug-Free Communities director. “We want to make sure the adults and youth are both equally informed.”
