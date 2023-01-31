Local mom denies having classified documents; welcomes FBI raid to prove she’s not hiding stuff from family

Before bracing for an independent counsel, you can assess your risk by asking two questions: “Did I somehow work in the White House without realizing it?” and: “When I need to find something, or not find something, is my first instinct to call an attorney?”

Now that classified documents have been found in the home of even former vice president, Mike Pence — who repeatedly insisted he had none, but “out of an abundance of caution” asked his lawyer to hunt around in case he did and then got busted — it’s understandable that regular folks might get panicky. What if inappropriate materials are found in my home, too?

Advertisement

For example: You can’t find your wallet, but before you frantically rummage through various tote bags and dart from room to room — berating yourself as family members nicely ask, “When was the last time you had it?” — you shoot off an SOS text, and the person who comes to help is wearing a suit, carrying a briefcase, and charges $500 an hour.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

To tell the truth, I’m not worried about getting nailed for possession of a top-secret cache. Even if I did have something of value, my filing “system” is such that Marie Kondo herself couldn’t find it.

BUT: As a mother and a spouse — aka the person who is blamed, either directly or by insinuation when something in the home goes missing — nothing would make me happier than to have the feds ram open the front door at 6 a.m., guns drawn, shouting as they swarm the place with their document-sniffing dogs, rummaging through garbage, flipping over mattresses, emptying drawers as we cower with our civilian dog.

Let the neighbors gawk and whisper, I want it proven, once and for all, that I am not, for some crazy reason, hiding my son’s Patriots jersey; a birthday check from the grandparents that is nearing its expiration date; cellphone and computer chargers; and a pair of Nike workout shorts that I myself bought as a gift, so why would I disappear them?

Advertisement

Considering how many of these documents seem to be on the loose, on a populationwide level, retaining counsel to find them all is going to get pricey. Why not run a buy-back, like they do for guns, or Halloween candy? Fifty bucks per foot.

When the Pence news broke on Jan. 24, not only did it seem to potentially inoculate Biden and his classified documents, but it hit Twitter like a writing prompt in a stand-up comedy class.

“Jimmy Carter tearfully confesses that he has classified documents in his heart,” tweeted @jarvis_best.

“How is it possible that I have fewer classified documents in my house than the last few White House admins?” asked Edward Snowden, the former intelligence contractor who gave highly classified documents to the press.

The writer Paul Rudnick tweeted an imagined list of Pence’s documents: “Ticket stubs from a movie rated PG-13 — Mother’s prescription for crafting-strength Tylenol — Photos of Lindsey Graham in a windbreaker — A page from the Bible with a grocery list in the margin.”

“There’s going to be a new Netflix series any day now about how to organize all the classified documents you have,” Linda Holmes, the author and podcaster tweeted.

Advertisement

As the docudrama enveloped Washington, my first call was to Kathy Vines, a local certified professional organizer. She’s worked with many clients who have left jobs, and has seen the emotional power that old papers can have over a person.

”There is an identity connection to paper that can be really strong,” she said. “It’s a box of badges.”

But even so, she has no sympathy for the clutter enveloping Washington.

“Things do not need to get mixed up,” she said. “They make file folders in different colors — red, yellow. Staples would be happy to take your money.”

And so will the attorneys.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.