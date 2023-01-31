fb-pixel Skip to main content

Representative George Santos is stepping down from committees

By Kevin Freking Associated Press,Updated January 31, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Representative George Santos on Capitol Hill in Washington last week.KENNY HOLSTON/NYT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video