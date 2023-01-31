Why I won’t watch the Tyre Nichols video

I’ve lost track of how many videos I’ve watched of Black people getting killed by police. The sounds and images of police violence — gunshots fired into bodies, cars, or homes; the abuse of flesh and bone; the desperate cries for a mother’s grace; the ragged gasps of a body deprived of oxygen — are conjured long after the media has shifted its gaze.

But I will never watch the footage of Memphis police officers beating the life out of Tyre Nichols.

I respect the idea that it’s important to see the disproportionate violence that police inflict on Black people. Since last week’s release of the Nichols video, some have inevitably evoked Mamie Till-Mobley. In 1955, she demanded an open casket at the public funeral for her son, Emmett, who was grotesquely disfigured after he was kidnapped, tortured, shot to death, and dumped in a Mississippi river by two white supremacists.

Mamie Till-Mobley wept at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till, 14, insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Black people. Anonymous/Associated Press

“I wanted the world to see what they did to my baby,” Till-Mobley said at the time. Her words inspired my July 2016 column after police killed Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La.

“It is my duty to bear witness to the actions of those sworn to protect and serve, and to recoil when yet another Black man who could have been my kin lies dead in a pool of his own blood,” I wrote. “More than a half-century [after Till’s murder], the world needs to see what was done to Alton Sterling.”

Sterling died one day before Philando Castile was shot to death by a police officer in Falcon Heights, Minn. And police just kept on killing Black people at a rate more than three times higher than the rate for white people.

This was supposed to change in 2020. When video of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police ricocheted worldwide, massive nationwide protests filled the streets. A racial reckoning, the headlines said. In a CNN poll about a week after Floyd’s murder, race relations ranked as one of this nation’s most pressing issues. Books about antiracism and white privilege dominated bestseller lists. Politicians on both sides of the aisle vowed to pass sweeping police reform measures.

But that promised progress turned out to be little more than an opportunity for many to walk in the sun after months in COVID-19 lockdowns or cram their social media posts with protest selfies and Martin Luther King Jr. quotes. We didn’t get reform; we got Aunt Jemima’s retirement and the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on streets.

With the police killing of Nichols, the wash-rinse-repeat cycle has begun anew. There have been protests, though nowhere near as large or diverse as those in 2020. Black people, as usual, are doing the heavy lifting. There are talks again about reviving the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that previously stalled in the Senate. But it’ll never get through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s extremist puppet masters.

What we have instead are police execution videos of Black people. On 9/11 and after, TV news producers took great pains to avoid showing those plummeting from the burning towers. Those scenes were deemed too disturbing for viewers. But when it comes to police violence, TV news anchors give warnings about a video’s “graphic” and “disturbing” content and then play them incessantly, cheapening Black people’s deaths.

These videos, calling cards for police brutality, serve as more of a warning to Black people than a deterrent to law enforcement’s entrenched behavior. And their constant airings do nothing to carve away at the racist systems and structures that allow police to trample through communities of color with an expectation of impunity.

In 2022, police killed at least 1,176 people, the deadliest year ever for police violence, according to Mapping Police Violence, which tracks police-related killings. I don’t need to watch another video that normalizes police violence as the media and conservative politicians pretend that what happened in Memphis is an exception.

It’s been nearly 70 years since Till-Mobley buried her only child, murdered at 14, and showed America the wages of its white supremacist sins. In every decade thereafter, this nation has continued to break the hearts of Black mothers while showing videos of what was done to their babies and making a viral sensation out of Black trauma.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.