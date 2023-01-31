Wu wants to cut fares at Boston’s commuter rail stations. Is that really a good idea?

Readville and Lynn share one thing in common: They both have MBTA commuter rail stations that are about 9 miles from the downtown Boston terminal.

And because the distance is the same, so are the fares: A one-way trip from Readville to South Station costs $7. Same for Lynn to North Station (normally anyway — at the moment the Lynn station is closed for repairs).

But the two places differ socioeconomically: In the ZIP code that includes Readville and Hyde Park, the median household income is $81,859, according to the Census. In the city of Lynn, the median income is $64,986, and in the ZIP code of the station itself, the median income’s only $24,207. About 30 percent of households in Lynn and 46 percent in the station’s ZIP code receive food stamps; the number in Readville’s ZIP code is 22 percent.

And so, in the name of equity, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu submitted legislation this month that would cut fares in … Readville.

Advertisement

Wu’s proposed legislation, part of her Beacon Hill agenda this year, is undoubtedly good politics — and something she’s long pushed for. Who doesn’t want to pay less? She’s asking the Legislature to move the whole city of Boston into Zone 1A, which would have the effect of reducing fares from $7 or $6.50 to $2.40, the same as the T fare and the same rate paid by people who board at Forest Hills or at the Boston stations on the Fairmount Line.

But it’s pretty rich to say the proposal’s purpose is “to promote fare equity” when the main beneficiaries are riders in West Roxbury, Roslindale, Hyde Park, and Readville.

(Nothing against riders from those neighborhoods. I live in West Roxbury and take the commuter train; Wu’s proposal would save me $1,488 a year.)

Advertisement

Ricardo Patrón, a spokesman for Wu, said cutting fares would also let the T gather data on how reduced fares affect ridership. That could inform broader discussions about fare structure.

Still, the legislation appears to face an uphill battle in the Legislature. Bill Straus, the chairman of the Legislature’s joint transportation committee, seemed lukewarm, at best.

Passengers on an MBTA commuter rail train. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“I understand fully the mayor’s interest, but fare structure for commuter rail does not exist within a vacuum that fits in municipal boundaries,” he said in an interview. “If the Legislature were to dictate a change like this, there’s an impact on other riders and I’m sure those riders from other communities would want to weigh in.”

In other words, cutting fares for one group of riders — without an offsetting source of revenue — just means raising them for another group that may not be as wealthy as stereotypes suggest. “Equity” doesn’t correspond neatly with distance from Boston: there are poor outlying stations served by the commuter rail (i.e. Lawrence, zone 6), and wealthy inner suburbs (Newtonville, zone 1).

Straus also worried about whether the Legislature is “the proper place to be setting transit fares.” Doing so once would seemingly invite political meddling in the future. “Typically in Massachusetts and across the country, we look to transit agencies to set fares looking at the broad geographic service area,” he said.

For 100 percent selfish reasons, I’m hoping Wu prevails. But Straus is right that if we’re going to overhaul fares, the whole T service area needs to be at the table.

Advertisement

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.