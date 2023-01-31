EMass girls’ hockey: With goals in three straight games, Barnstable’s Emma DaSilva headlines Players of the Week

Ang Caceda, Waltham — Four goals from the junior captain lifted the Hawks (8-3-1) to a convincing 6-3 win over Central Catholic.
Emma DaSilva, Barnstable — The eighth-grade defender scored in three consecutive games for the Red Hawks, including a winning tally in a 4-3 victory against Cape & Islands foe Nantucket.
Kelly Holmes, King Philip — The junior racked up three goals and four assists in a 9-3 win over Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro. She also potted her team’s lone goal in a narrow 2-1 loss to Franklin.
Brooke Lydon, West/East Bridgewater — On her senior night, the captain contributed two goals and an assist as the co-op rolled to an 8-1 victory over Stoughton.
Advertisement
Maggie Lynch, Archbishop Williams — With 23 seconds remaining in regulation vs. D1 juggernaut St. Mary’s, Lynch assisted on Grace Mottau’s tying goal. In overtime, Lynch provided the heroics for her team with a breakaway tally in a 3-2 victory.
Rose Memmolo, Andover — The junior netted the winner in a 2-1 overtime thriller over league rival Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover. She added a pair of goals as the Golden Warriors secured a 3-1 win over Westford Academy.
Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.