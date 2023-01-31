EMass girls’ hockey: With goals in three straight games, Barnstable’s Emma DaSilva headlines Players of the Week

Ang Caceda, Waltham — Four goals from the junior captain lifted the Hawks (8-3-1) to a convincing 6-3 win over Central Catholic.

Emma DaSilva, Barnstable — The eighth-grade defender scored in three consecutive games for the Red Hawks, including a winning tally in a 4-3 victory against Cape & Islands foe Nantucket.

Kelly Holmes, King Philip — The junior racked up three goals and four assists in a 9-3 win over Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro. She also potted her team’s lone goal in a narrow 2-1 loss to Franklin.