It was a star-studded morning at Encore as the first legal sports bets were placed

Mobile betting is expected to command the bulk of sports wagering after it launches as soon as March 1, but for now, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, and MGM Springfield have the betting population to themselves, with anyone over the age of 21 able to walk into a casino and place cash on the advice of their hearts and heads.

Sports wagering in Massachusetts moved out from the shadows and into the glitter of casinos Tuesday, when the first legal sports bets were placed in the state’s three casinos at 10 a.m.

After a countdown led by Encore Boston Harbor president Jenny Holaday, Revere’s Matilda Bonfardeci was one of 32 bettors to place the first wagers at the casino’s kiosks; she placed $100 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

“It’s [Patrick] Mahomes all the way,” said Bonfardeci.

She bet the money-line wager option.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I think it means you’re a safe bet, I’m not sure, but it was very easy and simple to do.”

With the Chiefs the underdog at plus-100, Bonfardeci can win $100 if the Chiefs win.

And if they don’t, the house wins.

That knowledge spurred Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell to offer advice after he placed his first sports wager — $100 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl — in a sports celebrity-studded event at Encore’s Wynn SportsBook a half-hour after the public got the head start.

“Make sure you’ve got the money to spend, that’s what I would say,” said Maxwell. “For me, a hundred dollars is not going to kill me, but I think everybody has to be in control with what they do.”

Former Red Sox center fielder and 2004 “Idiot” Johnny Damon, who donned his No. 18 jersey before placing his money on the Eagles to win, played to the crowd by offering a note of sympathy to the fortunes of the state’s casinos.

“The New England fans, the Boston fans, the Massachusetts fans, whatever, they are prepared, they know what to do, and I worry about the casinos because Boston fans are very educated on everything,” said Damon. “Hopefully a lot of people can make some money, if people bet the right way.”

The sportsbook floor was packed with media, casino employees, and patrons eager to catch a glimpse of the celebrities.

Emcee Sean McDonough took note of the crowd.

“As I look out here, I wonder if anybody works here in Massachusetts,” he said.

The US Supreme Court paved the way for legal sports betting with a May 2018 ruling that was followed almost immediately by Delaware and New Jersey allowing bets. Since then, the rollout has been slow but somewhat steady.

Massachusetts is the 33rd state to launch.

In the interim, neighboring states New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have legalized sports betting. Motivated in part by the knowledge that Massachusetts residents were driving over state lines to place mobile bets or visit a casino, the state legislature took a few years after former Governor Charlie Baker indicated his support to hammer out a bill, which was passed last August.

Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano was on hand Tuesday to place a pol-savvy $50 each on both the Celtics and Bruins to win championships.

Mark Lawhorne of Malden was one of the early kiosk bettors, placing $100 on the Bruins to win the Stanley Cup.

“They have a great opportunity for it, and I get to bet on my home team,” said Lawhorne. “To have it here in Massachusetts is a great opportunity not to lose the revenue for people going over. It’s nice to do it here at home.”

He did not place odds on it, but Lawhorne hoped to be back before the Super Bowl.

“I’m going to wait and see where the line goes on that,” he said. “Seems to be sliding towards Philly, so I’ll probably pick KC if that stays true.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.