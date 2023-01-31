Vinnie Pasquarosa celebrates 16th birthday in style with winning goal for Franklin boys’ hockey in OT nonleague win vs. Archbishop Williams

“I saw a lane and figured I would take my shot,” Pasquarosa said. “It surprised me a little, but happy to get the win.”

Through three minutes of overtime Tuesday night, 11th-ranked Franklin peppered Archbishop Williams goaltender Phil Coleman with shots before sophomore Vinnie Pasquarosa fired a winning snipe to the top left corner of the net, fueling a 4-3 nonleague boys’ hockey win at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Pasquarosa, whom Franklin coach Chris Spillane said “likes to play an offensive brand of defense”, drilled the clutch shot on his 16th birthday.

The drama followed a third period dominated by two players. Franklin was down, 3-2, after Bishop sophomore Finn Kelly netted two late goals. With seconds remaining, senior Ben Jarosz scored his second goal of the period for the hosts, sending the game to extra time.

“I told them it would come down to a couple battles, and we just couldn’t get the puck out of the zone.” Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham said of regulation’s final play.

Chelmsford 3, Xaverian 1 — Junior David Wood scored all three goals, Cole Pelkey recorded an assist, and Mark Bierwith was immense with 43 saves as the Lions (5-5-2) toppled the No. 12 Hawks (8-6) in a nonleague victory at the Canton Ice House.

Boys’ indoor track

Ipswich 64, Manchester Essex 35 — Senior Keith Townsend secured victories in the hurdles and high jump to help lift the Tigers (3-1) to a win in Cape Ann action.

Girls’ indoor track

Ipswich 65, Manchester Essex 34 — Junior Chloe Pszenny won both the 55-meter and the 300-meter en route to a dominant Cape Ann victory for the Tigers (3-1).

Globe correspondent Matty Wasserman contributed to this story.



