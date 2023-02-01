Beyoncé announces world tour, including Gillette Stadium date this summer

The superstar announced Wednesday that the long-awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is indeed happening with a post on her verified Instagram account .

After much buzzing from the Bey Hive, Beyoncé has officially announced her new tour — and she’ll be stopping at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough along the way.

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm.

Beyoncé will perform at Gillette on Aug. 1, according to her official website.

The last time the Grammy winner graced the stage in Foxborough was in 2018, when she performed with her rapper husband, Jay-Z, for the “OTR II Tour.”

Rumors had been swirling online that Beyoncé was set to drop the tour dates soon. Prior to her posting them to her website, Citi Entertainment briefly had the tour locations up for presale registration.

“Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, was released in July to critical acclaim.

Since then, her massive fan base has been waiting to hear when she announce the world tour.

Once the dates were announced Wednesday morning, many couldn’t contain their excitement. More than a few were already worried about how they would secure tickets.

Beyoncé really is that girl.

