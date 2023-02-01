Tanglewood announces summer 2023 programming

Banner performances include BSO music director Andris Nelsons conducting the BSO, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and a slew of guest soloists in Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” and Orff’s “Carmina burana” during the same weekend (July 15-16), and Keith Lockhart leading the Boston Pops in a symphonic concert version of the musical “Ragtime” created especially for the orchestra (July 8).

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced the schedule for the summer 2023 season at Tanglewood, its summer home in Lenox.

Other notable dates at first glance include July 21, when New Jersey Symphony music director Xian Zhang makes her BSO debut with performers from Jersey City-based company Nimbus Dance; and June 28, when the Emerson String Quartet will stop at Ozawa Hall on its farewell tour, joined by Emanuel Ax.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the orchestra, BSO interim president and CEO Jeffrey Dunn expressed his anticipation for the coming season. “With its combination of natural beauty and artistic excellence, Tanglewood inspires both treasured memories and hopes of new experiences yet to be discovered,” he said.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Both the BSO and the Tanglewood Music Center are under interim leadership after the December departure of former BSO president and CEO Gail Samuel and Tanglewood Music Center vice president Asadour Santourian. Late last week, the BSO announced that Ed Gazouleas, a former BSO violinist and longtime TMC faculty member, would head the TMC this summer.

Ozawa Hall, seen here in 2009, will serve as the nexus for most of the Tanglewood Music Center's programming as well as recitals by several guest artists this summer. Steve Rosenthal/file

Nonetheless, the lineup of events is no less robust. The season runs from June 22 to Aug. 27, with the weeks in between packed full of concerts and other assorted events at the Koussevitzky Music Shed, Seiji Ozawa Hall, and the Linde Center for Music and Learning, which is celebrating its fifth summer in operation.

In addition to the “Così/“Carmina” doubleheader, Nelsons is scheduled to lead the BSO in six more programs, including the BSO’s opening night concert with pianist Daniil Trifonov (July 7). He also leads the Tanglewood Music Center orchestra in two Monday evening concerts at the Koussevitzky Music Shed (July 10 and 17).

Advertisement

Dima Slobodeniouk, Susanna Mälkki, Giancarlo Guerrero, David Afkham, and Anna Rakitina will make return visits to the Tanglewood podium, while Zhang and Kazuki Yamada make BSO debuts. BSO artistic advisor and youth and family concerts conductor Thomas Wilkins leads a Saturday morning family concert (July 22) and the next day returns to conduct the full orchestra for a Sunday matinee featuring mandolinist Jeff Midkiff in his own mandolin concerto, “From the Blue Ridge” (July 23). Familiar guests scheduled to appear with the orchestra include pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen, Seong-Jin Cho, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and violinists Hilary Hahn, Joshua Bell, and Anne-Sophie Mutter. As in the past few seasons, Tanglewood regulars Leonidas Kavakos, Emanuel Ax, and Yo-Yo Ma are teaming up for chamber music in addition to making solo appearances with the BSO: This year, the three present an all-Beethoven trio program in the Shed, featuring Shai Wosner’s transcription of Symphony No. 4 alongside the famed “Archduke” Trio (Aug. 25).

Visitors to Ozawa Hall this summer will include The Knights with special guest Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek and “Live from Here” fame; the Philharmonia Baroque conducted by Richard Egarr; the Aaron Diehl Trio; and the Danish String Quartet. Ozawa will also serve as the nexus for most of the Tanglewood Music Center’s concerts, including this year’s Festival of Contemporary Music co-curated by Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Michael Gandolfi, Tebogo Monnakgotla, and Anna Thorvaldsdóttir (July 27-31). In addition, the Tanglewood Learning Institute is offering plenty of performances and curated talks, such as appearances by “The Warmth of Other Suns” author Isabel Wilkerson (July 22) and Indian classical vocalist Saili Oak (July 29).

Advertisement

The Popular Artists series runs in parallel with the BSO schedule throughout the summer. James Taylor and his All-Star Band will make their customary Independence Day appearance (July 3 and 4); other headliners include the Steve Miller Band (June 23), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (July 2), and Train (Aug. 24).

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on March 9.

TANGLEWOOD

Programming begins June 22. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.