DraftKings cuts 140 jobs amid widespread tech sector layoffs

Unlike many other companies making job cuts this year, DraftKings’ workforce reduction was not due to slowing business or concerns about the economy, a spokesman said in a statement to the Globe.

The cuts included 15 people in Massachusetts out of more than 1,300 employed in the state.

DraftKings is the latest tech company cutting jobs. The Boston-based online betting firm said on Wednesday it would cut 140 jobs, or 3.5 percent of its global workforce, as part of a reorganization.

“With an increased focus on operational efficiencies, we are constantly evaluating our teams to ensure that they are best positioned to meet our company goals in 2023 and beyond,” the DraftKings statement said. “We have decided to reorganize some teams which is resulting in the elimination of approximately 140 roles.”

The company is reorganizing its engineering staff to focus more on mobile development. The company also is cutting some of its recruiting staff as it anticipates reduced hiring in 2023.

Included among the cuts was Paul Finnell, DraftKings’ fraud team lead, according to a post by Finnell on LinkedIn. DraftKings was hit with a wave of unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts in November.

“Absolute shock to the system this morning,” Finnell wrote. “Tough to find out that my position is being eliminated due to company org changes and realignment.”

DraftKings joins many other tech companies that have cut jobs already this year. HubSpot cut about 500 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, on Tuesday. Others cutting jobs in the past week include PayPal, IBM, and Spotify.

