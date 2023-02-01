Evelo Biosciences sheds 48 employees after skin disease treatment fails

Another Cambridge biotech is resorting to layoffs to stay afloat — even if only for a little while longer.

Evelo Biosciences said Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce after the company’s experimental microbe-based therapy for a skin disease performed no better than a placebo in a clinical study.

Shamira Shariffudin, director of business development at Evelo, said that the layoffs affect 48 employees, which accounts for about 45 percent of the firm’s headcount. Evelo only has enough cash to survive until the third quarter of 2023, and its stock is down 95 percent since it went public in 2018.