Evelo Biosciences sheds 48 employees after skin disease treatment fails

Another Cambridge biotech is resorting to layoffs to stay afloat — even if only for a little while longer.
Evelo Biosciences said Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce after the company’s experimental microbe-based therapy for a skin disease performed no better than a placebo in a clinical study.
Shamira Shariffudin, director of business development at Evelo, said that the layoffs affect 48 employees, which accounts for about 45 percent of the firm’s headcount. Evelo only has enough cash to survive until the third quarter of 2023, and its stock is down 95 percent since it went public in 2018.
Evelo was founded in 2015 by Flagship Pioneering, the Cambridge life science investment firm that helped create Moderna. It is one of several small companies hoping to translate discoveries about the human microbiome — the menagerie of microscopic organisms that lives in and on the body — into therapies for a bevy of immune, metabolic, and neurological conditions.
Advertisement
The company’s leading experimental medicines are made from single strains of bacteria that its scientists believe will help restore a healthy microbiome and treat disease. On Wednesday, the company said that its lead therapy didn’t meet its pre-specified goals in treating three groups of patients with atopic dermatitis and pointed to an “unusually high placebo response rate” for foiling the intermediate-stage study.
The company expects to report results from a fourth group of patients in the study, who are receiving a different formulation of the therapy, this spring. Those results will determine the future of the program, chief executive Simba Gill said in a statement.
Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @RLCscienceboss.