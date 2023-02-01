Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.
The Western grebe continued in Mashpee.
A marbled godwit was discovered in Chatham along with two continuing Western willets.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 18 common murres, 900 razorbills, 22 Iceland gulls, and a Lapland longspur.
American woodcocks have already been displaying in select places, with reports of two in Barnstable and two in Mashpee.
Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Sandwich, 3 killdeer in Centerville, a continuing semipalmated plover and black-headed gull in Hyannis, single great egrets in Chatham and Yarmouth, 3 short-eared owls in Barnstable, 3 American bitterns at Fort Hill in Eastham, a white-crowned sparrow and a Eurasian green-winged teal in North Truro, an evening grosbeak in Provincetown, and flocks of up to 12 red crossbills several locations.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.