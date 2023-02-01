Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A marbled godwit was discovered in Chatham along with two continuing Western willets.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 18 common murres, 900 razorbills, 22 Iceland gulls, and a Lapland longspur.

American woodcocks have already been displaying in select places, with reports of two in Barnstable and two in Mashpee.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Sandwich, 3 killdeer in Centerville, a continuing semipalmated plover and black-headed gull in Hyannis, single great egrets in Chatham and Yarmouth, 3 short-eared owls in Barnstable, 3 American bitterns at Fort Hill in Eastham, a white-crowned sparrow and a Eurasian green-winged teal in North Truro, an evening grosbeak in Provincetown, and flocks of up to 12 red crossbills several locations.

