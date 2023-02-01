fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

Here are more than 100 places to visit for steak frites and smoothies, sambusas and soul food, and so much more.

By Devra First Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2023, 23 minutes ago
The smoked chicken sandwich with a side of potato salad served at Larry J's BBQ Cafe in the Seaport.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

February is Black History Month, which makes it a perfect time to celebrate the excellence of Black-owned businesses serving food and drink. The roster is always growing, to include the likes of Back Bay French bistro Cafe Sauvage; Lime, offering brunch and global fare in Chelsea; Watertown’s Nzuko, where the Caribbean and Mediterranean meet on the table; and Park 54 in Hyde Park, inspired by the service of the 54th Regiment, which was made up of Black volunteers during the Civil War. From old favorites to newcomers, here are more than 100 Boston-area establishments to visit for cocktails and steaks, jerk chicken, jollof rice, pizza, vegan cuisine, and so much more.

Allston

Rhythm ‘N Wraps

Rock City Pizza

Back Bay

Cafe Sauvage

Anaïs Lambert of Café Sauvage, a French bistro in Back Bay.Handout

Dorchester

Antonio’s Pizzeria

Auntie Vie’s Restaurant & Bakery

Bon Appetit Restaurant

Bred Gourmet

Cesaria

Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies

Comfort Kitchen

Country Kitchen

Down Home Delivery

Fresh Food Generation

Jerk chicken rice plate with ginger coleslaw at Fresh Food Generation.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant

Island Style Jamaican Restaurant

JP Roti Shop

Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge

M&M BBQ

Murl’s Kitchen

Natif Natal

Next Step Soul Food Cafe

Nu Flav Restaurant

Oasis Restaurant

Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor

One Family Diner

The Pearl

A lobster roll is served at The Pearl in Dorchester.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Ripple Cafe

Shea Butter Smoothies

Singh’s Roti Shop

Taste of Eden

Vaughan Fish & Chips

Wingz & Tingz

Yelu’s

Downtown

Estella

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

East Boston

Tawakal Halal Cafe

Owner Yahya Noor at East Boston Somali restaurant Tawakal Halal Cafe.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Hyde Park

D Coal Pot

Farah’s Cafe Restaurant

Little Haiti Cuisine

Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge

Jamaica Plain

Blue Nile

Ethiopian Cafe

Mattapan

Au Beurre Chaud

Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant

Cafe Juice Up

Caribbean Flavors

Divine Merci

Golden Krust

Le Foyer Bakery

Pit Stop Barbecue

North End

Shasa Cafe

Roslindale

Exodus Bagels

Obosá

Chicken jollof rice with fried plantains at Obosá, a Nigerian restaurant in Roslindale.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

R&S Jamaican Restaurant

Roxbury

Ashur Restaurant

Dayib Cafe

District 7 Tavern

Food for the Soul

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Ideal Sub Shop

Maxine’s on Saint James

Nos Casa Café

Silver Slipper

Soleil

Suya Joint

Seaport

Larry J’s BBQ Cafe

South End

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

Lucy Ethiopian Cafe

Slade’s Bar & Grill

The Underground Cafe + Lounge

Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club

West Roxbury

Delectable Desires Pastries & Cakes

Multiple locations

Ali’s Roti (Mattapan, South End)

Fasika Cafe/Fasika Restaurant (Roxbury, Somerville))

Flames (Brockton, Dorchester, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Providence, Randolph)

Jamaica Mi Hungry (Allston, Jamaica Plain)

Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant/Las Vegas Express (Hyde Park, Mattapan)

MIDA (South End, Newtonville)

P&R Restaurant (Mattapan, Roxbury)

Top Mix (Jamaica Plain, Roxbury)

ZaZ Restaurant (City Hall, Hyde Park)

Greater Boston

Asmara Restaurant

Bistro 781

Brother’s Kafe Kreyol

Bytes at University Park

Chef Dave’s

Dave Welch of Chef Dave's in Chestnut Hill.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Coast Cafe

French Press Bakery & Cafe

Grêp Kafé & Sweets Bakery

Highland Creole Cuisine

Karibu

La Fábrica Central

Lime

Little Crepe Cafe

Neighborhood Kitchen

Nzuko

Oggi Gourmet

Orchid7 Fusion Bar & Grill

Petsi Pies

Pikliz International Kitchen

SALT Patisserie

Sunrise Cuisine

Tipping Cow

The Well

Pop-ups, food trucks, and online businesses

Discover Vegans

Gourmet Kreyol

The Pull-Up

Sweet Teez Bakery

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.

