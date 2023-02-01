Celebrate Black-owned restaurants in Boston and beyond

February is Black History Month, which makes it a perfect time to celebrate the excellence of Black-owned businesses serving food and drink. The roster is always growing, to include the likes of Back Bay French bistro Cafe Sauvage; Lime, offering brunch and global fare in Chelsea; Watertown’s Nzuko, where the Caribbean and Mediterranean meet on the table; and Park 54 in Hyde Park, inspired by the service of the 54th Regiment, which was made up of Black volunteers during the Civil War. From old favorites to newcomers, here are more than 100 Boston-area establishments to visit for cocktails and steaks, jerk chicken, jollof rice, pizza, vegan cuisine, and so much more. Allston Rhythm ‘N Wraps Rock City Pizza Back Bay Cafe Sauvage Anaïs Lambert of Café Sauvage, a French bistro in Back Bay. Handout Dorchester Antonio’s Pizzeria Auntie Vie’s Restaurant & Bakery Bon Appetit Restaurant Bred Gourmet Cesaria Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Comfort Kitchen Country Kitchen Down Home Delivery Fresh Food Generation Jerk chicken rice plate with ginger coleslaw at Fresh Food Generation. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Irie Jamaican Style Restaurant Island Style Jamaican Restaurant JP Roti Shop Levi’s Restaurant and Lounge M&M BBQ Murl’s Kitchen Natif Natal Next Step Soul Food Cafe Nu Flav Restaurant Oasis Restaurant Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor One Family Diner The Pearl A lobster roll is served at The Pearl in Dorchester. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe Ripple Cafe Shea Butter Smoothies Singh’s Roti Shop Taste of Eden Vaughan Fish & Chips Wingz & Tingz Yelu’s Downtown Estella Savvor Restaurant & Lounge East Boston Tawakal Halal Cafe Owner Yahya Noor at East Boston Somali restaurant Tawakal Halal Cafe. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe Hyde Park D Coal Pot Farah’s Cafe Restaurant Little Haiti Cuisine Park 54 Restaurant & Lounge Jamaica Plain Blue Nile Ethiopian Cafe Mattapan Au Beurre Chaud Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant Cafe Juice Up Caribbean Flavors Divine Merci Golden Krust Le Foyer Bakery Pit Stop Barbecue North End Shasa Cafe Roslindale Exodus Bagels Obosá Chicken jollof rice with fried plantains at Obosá, a Nigerian restaurant in Roslindale. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff R&S Jamaican Restaurant Roxbury Ashur Restaurant Dayib Cafe District 7 Tavern Food for the Soul Fort Hill Bar & Grill Ideal Sub Shop Maxine’s on Saint James Nos Casa Café Silver Slipper Soleil Suya Joint Seaport Larry J’s BBQ Cafe South End Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen Lucy Ethiopian Cafe Slade’s Bar & Grill The Underground Cafe + Lounge Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club West Roxbury Delectable Desires Pastries & Cakes Multiple locations Ali’s Roti (Mattapan, South End) Fasika Cafe/Fasika Restaurant (Roxbury, Somerville)) Flames (Brockton, Dorchester, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Providence, Randolph) Jamaica Mi Hungry (Allston, Jamaica Plain) Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant/Las Vegas Express (Hyde Park, Mattapan) MIDA (South End, Newtonville) P&R Restaurant (Mattapan, Roxbury) Top Mix (Jamaica Plain, Roxbury) ZaZ Restaurant (City Hall, Hyde Park) Greater Boston Asmara Restaurant Bistro 781 Brother’s Kafe Kreyol Bytes at University Park Chef Dave’s Dave Welch of Chef Dave's in Chestnut Hill. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff The Coast Cafe French Press Bakery & Cafe Grêp Kafé & Sweets Bakery Highland Creole Cuisine Karibu La Fábrica Central Lime Little Crepe Cafe Neighborhood Kitchen Nzuko Oggi Gourmet Orchid7 Fusion Bar & Grill Petsi Pies Pikliz International Kitchen SALT Patisserie Sunrise Cuisine Tipping Cow The Well Pop-ups, food trucks, and online businesses Discover Vegans Gourmet Kreyol The Pull-Up Sweet Teez Bakery
