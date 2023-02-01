John Mulaney to film 3 shows at Boston Symphony Hall for new comedy special

John Mulaney is taking his talents to Boston Symphony Hall in February for three shows that will be filmed for a future comedy special, according to an announcement from the comedian on Tuesday.
“Filming it all at Symphony Hall,” Mulaney wrote in an Instagram post.
The shows are scheduled for Feb. 25 at 10 p.m., and Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The shows are a continuation of Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour, which had a sold-out, 21-show run at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre in 2021. Much of the show chronicles the 40-year-old comedian’s “star-studded” intervention — attended by friends like Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Natasha Lyonne — for his addiction to pills and cocaine.
Mulaney checked into rehab in December 2020.
The comedian has released several Netflix comedy specials, including “John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid” in 2015 and “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” in 2018.
Tickets for “John Mulaney: From Scratch” will go on pre-sale on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. with the code “Scratch.” Tickets can be purchased at johnmulaney.com.
