fb-pixel Skip to main content
Globe Magazine

My son once taught me a lesson about fatherhood. Here it is, comic-book style.

Paul Kirchner, the underground comic-book artist based in Connecticut, remembers a Polaroid moment.

By Paul KirchnerUpdated February 1, 2023, 33 minutes ago
Paul Kirchner


Paul Kirchner is a writer and illustrator in Connecticut. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.