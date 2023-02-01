Another $31 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Massachusetts

For the second Tuesday in a row, the winning ticket for a $31 million Mega Millions jackpot came from Massachusetts, officials said.

This week’s winning ticket for the Jan. 31 drawing was sold at the Gibbs gas station at 107 Winn St. in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

The week before, a Mega Millions ticket sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown was the sole winner of the $31 million jackpot from the Jan. 24 drawing, lottery officials said.