Another $31 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Massachusetts

For the second Tuesday in a row, the winning ticket for a $31 million Mega Millions jackpot came from Massachusetts, officials said.
This week’s winning ticket for the Jan. 31 drawing was sold at the Gibbs gas station at 107 Winn St. in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
The week before, a Mega Millions ticket sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown was the sole winner of the $31 million jackpot from the Jan. 24 drawing, lottery officials said.
Those two $31 million jackpots are the largest prizes won in Massachusetts since the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot was hit on Aug. 23, 2017 from a ticket sold in Chicopee, lottery officials said.
“Prior to these back-to-back Tuesday wins, the last time a Mega Millions jackpot was hit in Massachusetts was October 16, 2012 when a ticket sold at AM/PM Convenience in Hyannis split a $61 million jackpot with a ticket sold in California,” lottery officials said in a statement. “The largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Massachusetts is a $294 million jackpot won in the July 2, 2004 drawing on a ticket sold at Powers Wine and Liquor in Lowell.”
The Gibbs gas station in Woburn and Stop & Shop in Belchertown will each receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, lottery officials said.
