Bone chilling temperatures predicted on Mount Washington during weekend cold snap

“As far as wind chill values, if we go with a milder and less gusty setup of 33F below and winds of 95 mph, summits will have values around 87F [degrees Fahrenheit] below,” said meteorologist Ryan Knapp of the Mount Washington Observatory in a statement . “If we go with a colder, windy setup of 40F below and 110 mph, summits will have values around 101F [degrees Fahrenheit] below.”

The dangerously frigid temperatures rolling into the region this weekend could make it feel as cold as 101 degrees below zero at the summit of Mount Washington, according to forecasters.

According to Knapp, Friday temperatures are expected to start out around 20 degrees below zero before dipping to a cool 30-below at sunset. And, Knapp said, temps will keep falling at night, bottoming out after midnight into early Saturday.

“How cold they get is still not quite nailed down as some models are keeping the bullseye of cold more to the northeast over Quebec while others have this sagging further south,” Knapp said.

The wind, meanwhile, will be whipping, according to Knapp, with gusts hitting 60 to 80 m.p.h. Friday morning before reaching up to 90 mph in the afternoon. Overnight, Knapp continued, gusts will hit 85 to 95 mph and spike as high as 110 mph after midnight, before gradually slowing Saturday.

And whether the wind-chill factor at the summit feels like 87 below zero or the positively arctic minus-101, the risk of frostbite for anyone lingering up there will be high, according to Knapp, who said frostbite can develop on exposed skin within minutes.

“With this in mind, make sure to have someone check for any exposed skin or use a mirror or selfie cam to look for any gaps or holes in clothing, especially around where gear meets like goggles around balaclavas or jackets with pants or gloves with coats,” Knapp said.

He noted that its easier for people to preserve heat than it is to regenerate it. And the extreme cold, Knapp added, won’t just affect your body: It can wreak havoc on your equipment and supplies too.

“Bear in mind that the cold ambient air temperatures will affect anything with batteries shortening their available power or possibly not powering items on at all,” Knapp said. “Fuels, like those with camp stoves, may struggle or not operate as their pressurization alters or the fuel gels or freezes. Motorized vehicles you left at trailheads could see their batteries affected and their fuels and fluids could also gel or freeze.”

The coldest summit temperature on record for Feb. 3 - which’ll be Friday - currently stands at 32 degrees below zero, and the record for Feb. 4 is currently 35 below, both set in 1963, according to Knapp.

February’s monthly record low, Knapp said, stands at 46 below set in 1943, and the record low for the observatory’s station was 47 below set in 1934, Knapp said. He said New Hampshire’s all-time record low was 50 degrees below zero measured by the US Army Signal Corps at the summit of the mountain in 1885.

The temperatures this weekend, the observatory said via Twitter, could set a new record, one that requires anyone braving the elements to take precautions.

“#Temperatures in the coming week could be record-setting #cold,” the observatory tweeted. “If you plan on heading into the White Mountains look at our Higher Summits Forecast and make sure you have all the correct gear for winter weather and extreme cold.”

In the Boston area, meanwhile, the core of the arctic air arrives late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and temperatures could drop as low as 5 to 15 degrees below zero, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Forecasters anticipate it will be minus 7 degrees in Boston, a record for that date and the coldest air in the city since Valentine’s Day weekend in 2016, when temperatures plummeted to minus 9.

The Boston area windchill — a measure of what it will feel like due to the combination of temperatures and wind — is expected to be close to 30 below zero Friday night into Saturday morning, Frank said.

