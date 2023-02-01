Box falls through Market Basket ceiling, man taken to hospital with minor injuries

A customer was injured Tuesday after a box of decorations fell through the ceiling at a Market Basket branch in Middleton, officials said.

The box fell about 10 feet in the area of two shoppers around 9:40 a.m., according to Middleton Fire Department. A man in his 40s was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Fire Chief Doug LeColst said.

“There were some boxes stored in an attic space and they had gotten inadvertently knocked over by an employee,” LeColst said.