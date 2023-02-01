Cold emergency declared in Boston ahead of weekend Arctic blast

The emergency will last from Friday until Sunday, when wind chills could be as low as -27 degrees Fahrenheit, Wu’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency in Boston ahead of an Arctic blast this weekend that forecasters say will bring dangerously frigid air and wind chills to the region.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations will serve as warming centers during their normal operating hours, the statement said.

Saturday has the lowest predicted temperature for the weekend, with a predicted wind chill of -27 degrees Fahrenheit, the statement said. But wind chill values will begin dropping Friday night, the statement said, when the wind chill is predicted to be as low as -21 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

The statement advises people to dress in several layers of lightweight clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing, layer mittens over gloves and cover their mouth with a scarf to protect their lungs. Space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet from people and anything that can burn, the statement said, and should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.

People are advised to call 911 if they see homeless residents out in the cold, staying in a vehicle or any place not intended for living during extreme cold temperatures, the statement said. Boston police will be passing out gloves, hats, jackets and handwarmers, the and conducting wellness checks, helping with transportation to available shelters and coordinating with emergency medical personnel for unsheltered individuals, the statement said.

Wu advises residents to check in on older adults, people with disabilities and people experiencing homelessness, who, along with children, are at high risk for frostbite, the statement said.

“Boston is moving quickly to ensure that everyone is protected from the intense cold weather that will start Friday and last through the weekend,” Wu said, according to the statement. “I urge all Boston residents to take precautions, stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”

Advertisement

Other places people can seek refuge from the elements are the Southampton Street Shelter for men over 18 years of age and Woods Mullen Shelter for women over 18 years of age, which are both open 24/7, and Amnesty, which is open to anyone with a non-violent restriction, the statement said.

Pine Street Inn’s mobile outreach vehicles will be out on the street with extended hours, the Engagement Center on Atkinson Street will be open with expanded hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Boston Public Library central or branch locations will be open during their normal hours, Wu’s office said.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.