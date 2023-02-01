Greater Boston’s weather turns bitterly cold Friday, but will it be record-breaking?

The exact numbers are still to be determined. The lowest maximum temperature on record for Feb. 4 is 11 degrees and the record low is 2 below zero. I actually don’t think the cold high temperature is going to be broken, but there’s a chance we set a new record low. No matter what, it’s only ONE day of cold, not a changing pattern or a prolonged bout of it. Dress warmly or stay inside.

It’s now on to February and you’re probably girding for the coming cold for Friday and Saturday.

With the new month we saw sunshine and blue sky, which there weren’t a lot of last month. January ended up being the third warmest on record: 30 of 31 days were above average, it rained on 19 days, it was very cloudy, and there wasn’t one day where the temperature stayed below freezing. All in all a pretty remarkable warm winter month.

Records for Saturday are very old in Boston, going back well over 100 years. NOAA

In looking at all the guidance I typically use to help forecast, most of it keeps greater Boston between zero and 5 below for actual temperatures Saturday morning. Factor in the gusty wind and the windchill is forecast to be between 15 and 30 below zero. No one could reasonably argue these temperatures aren’t frigid but if the less-aggressive models are correct, it won’t be as cold as back in 2016 and damage to fruit trees would most likely be minimal.

The GFS model has below-zero temperatures extending just south of the Mass Pike early Saturday before sunrise. WeatherBELL

The European model still wants to bring in extreme cold that would be record-breaking, with actual temperatures of 10 below zero at Logan Airport. I think this is less likely although obviously I can’t discount fully a reliable model that has been consistently pushing that type of cold. Plants have thresholds and while for us a 5 to 7-degree difference may not be a lot, for things that are growing it’s a big deal.

The “Euro” model is much more aggressive with the cold on Saturday bringing the coldest temperatures since the 1950s to Boston. WeatherBELL

The reason I’m personally leaning toward the less-dramatic cold is because there are more models predicting Boston’s temperature between zero and 5 below on Saturday, the ground is not deeply frozen, there is no snow on the ground, and the transient nature of the cold doesn’t lead to what would be almost all-time record cold as far south as Nantucket, which is what the Euro is predicting.

Windchill readings of 15 to perhaps even 30 below zero in some parts of Southern New England are possible before sunrise Saturday. WeatherBELL

Another set of data that supports the less-intense cold Saturday morning is from the so-called short-range ensemble forecast or SREF. This is a series of short-range models and I use this often to get an idea of upcoming temperature and precipitation. The black line represents the average of all the models and it is right around zero for Boston.

Temperatures are forecast to be around zero Saturday with wind chill readings much colder. NOAA

The cold will start to relax by Saturday afternoon as winds slowly back off. When you go to bed Saturday evening it’s likely in the teens and when you get up Sunday morning it’ll already be well into the 20s — that’s right, temperatures are going to go up Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon it’ll be in the low 40s and the brief arctic blast will be just a memory.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be near 40 after the cold Saturday. WeatherBELL



