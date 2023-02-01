fb-pixel Skip to main content

Hundreds camp out overnight at Nashua, N.H., dealership to reserve new Corvette E-Ray model

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 1, 2023, 41 minutes ago
The 2024 Corvette E-Ray is displayed on Jan. 12 in Milford Mich. The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet's storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Hundreds of car enthusiasts from around the country camped overnight outside a Nashua, N.H., dealership to reserve the latest Corvette model Wednesday.

“It was pretty wild,” Tony Dillberg, sales manager at MacMulkin Chevrolet, said in a phone interview. “We don’t see this kind of excitement about a car.”

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray, with a base price of $102,900, is a hybrid, all-wheel-drive vehicle that can go from 0 to 60 mph in just two seconds, Dillberg said. The car won’t be available for another year but people who lined up were able to put down a $4,000 deposit for a reservation, he said.

MacMulkin Chevrolet was given the honor being one of the first dealerships to offer reservations for ranking among the highest volume Corvette dealers in the US in 2022, Dillberg said.

The line began Monday night with about 25 people and before long wrapped around the dealership, Dillberg said. Customers were able to place their deposits beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, he said.

“We had people here from California, Florida, and some had even driven,” Dillberg said. “They all had great stories.”

For now, there’s no limit on the number of people able to place a deposit, although that may change as production numbers are finalized, Dillberg said.

“It’s been quite a frenzy,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll resume normal operation within the few couple days.”

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

