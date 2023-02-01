‘I know we will solve this case.’ DA releases photo of tank top found near remains of Holly Piirainen, 10-year-old killed in 1993 in Brimfield

Gulluni said during a late morning briefing that authorities are seeking information about the white tank top, which has the phrase “BOSTON” emblazoned on the front in blue, purple, and pink font.

With relatives of Holly Piirainen standing by his side Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni told reporters “we will solve this case” that has stymied investigators since the 10-year-old girl’s murder in 1993, and he released photos of a tank top found near where her remains were discovered in Brimfield some three decades ago.

The Boston tank top found in the vicinity of where hunters discovered the remains of Holly Piirainen in 1993.

The shirt, Gulluni said, was found near the place where hunters discovered Holly’s remains in Brimfield in October 1993, roughly two months after the Grafton fifth grader vanished in Sturbridge, where she had been vacationing with her family.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance for any information about this shirt,” Gulluni said, as three of Holly’s relatives stood by his side. “We are interested in determining who owned the shirt, its origin, or places where it was known to be sold.”

Asked why investigators were publicizing the shirt Wednesday when authorities have had it in their possession since 1993, Gulluni said only that his office was soliciting more information about the article of clothing “given the status” of the probe.

“As we continue this search for answers, we are here today to issue a clarion call to the public, and together as a community, as a community to finally bring justice for Holly and her family,” Gulluni said.

He said anyone with information about the tank top or “any information at all that is related to Holly’s murder” should call a law enforcement tip line at 413-426-3507.

An undated photo of Holly Piirainen, who was abducted in Sturbridge in 1993. The remains of the 10-year-old were found about two months later in Brimfield, and her case is still unsolved. Handout

Holly had been vacationing with her father and other relatives at a Sturbridge cottage on Aug. 5, 1993, when her father last saw her at 11:45 a.m. heading to a residence near Allen and South Shore roads to play with puppies she knew resided there, Gulluni’s office said.

About an hour later, Gulluni’s office said, Holly’s father reported her missing after she didn’t return to the cottage. Hunters found her remains on Oct. 23, 1993, in a wooded area off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield, officials said.

Asked Wednesday if there were any persons of interest in the case, Gulluni said “of course there are persons of interest,” though he declined to elaborate. He also said conclusively that law enforcement will determine the identity of Holly’s killer.

“I know this case is going to be solved,” Gulluni said. “And we’ll see how that comes. There’s various ways we’re going to solve it, or could solve it. ... There’s a lot of persons of interest in this case and pretty much every unresolved case. This is no exception.”

Gulluni said investigators have also added Holly’s case to a Massachusetts unsolved homicides deck of cards being circulated in state prisons and jails in partnership with State Police, in an effort to encourage “tips and information from inmates who may be in the know” about Holly’s murder.

“Just a couple weeks ago, on Jan. 19, Holly would have celebrated her 40th birthday,” Gulluni said. “For nearly 30 years, the Piirainen family has been coping with this unimaginable tragedy. Throughout that time, law enforcement has never stopped working to bring justice for Holly and her family. Today, we continue to urge members of the public who have any information to please contact us.”

In addition to the phone line people can call, Gulluni said, tipsters can also text “crimes” (274637) and type the word “solve” into a message followed by their information.

“To Holly’s family here with us today and watching at home, we stand with you in your grief, we share in your loss, and we are relentless in bringing those responsible to justice,” Gulluni said.

