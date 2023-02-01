Member of violent Boston gang sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for drug trafficking, racketeering

A Taunton man, described by authorities as a “significant fentanyl trafficker” and an “active and violent” member of a Boston-based street gang, was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and racketeering charges, authorities said.
Samael Mathieu, 26, was sentenced to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.
Mathieu, who was also known by the street names “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang” was a member of NOB, short for the Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester, who supplied drugs to and supported various crimes on behalf of the gang, the statement said.
Advertisement
During a 2019 search of a residence used by Mathieu, authorities found and seized drugs including fentanyl, pills, and suboxone, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and two loaded handguns, the statement said.
Mathieu had previously pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances in April 2022, the statement said.
Mathieu is one of 10 defendants who were indicted together in June 2020, the statement said, as part of a broader federal sweep that targeted multiple NOB street gang members and associates, in which 31 total defendants were charged. All of Mathieu’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges and are scheduled to be sentenced in the upcoming months, the statement said.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.