Member of violent Boston gang sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for drug trafficking, racketeering

A Taunton man, described by authorities as a “significant fentanyl trafficker” and an “active and violent” member of a Boston-based street gang, was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and racketeering charges, authorities said.

Samael Mathieu, 26, was sentenced to 114 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Mathieu, who was also known by the street names “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang” was a member of NOB, short for the Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester, who supplied drugs to and supported various crimes on behalf of the gang, the statement said.