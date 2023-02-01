Nantucket schools will reopen Thursday, following ransomware attack

Nantucket Public Schools will be in session Thursday as they continue to recover from a ransomware attack that caused the district’s schools to close Wednesday and send students home early on Tuesday, officials said.
The school district’s phones and Internet have been restored and are running, according to a letter sent to families Wednesday afternoon from Superintendent Beth Hallett.
Students will be able to use their school-issued Chromebooks only, the statement said, and outside devices will not be permitted.
Cyber security experts worked with the school district’s Tech Team, the statement said. They have made “significant progress over the last 36 hours,” in dealing with the school district’s compromised computer systems, Hallett said.
Nantucket schools dismissed students at noon Tuesday and were closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” Hallett said in a previous message to families and staff.
School-issued devices, security cameras and phones had been forced to shut down, school administrators said.
