‘Newly retired group meets on the golf course’: Ex-NFLers, celebs offer Tom Brady congrats on retirement

“Watching Tom Brady get choked up announcing his retirement nearly brought me to tears. We’ll miss you GOAT,” Acho tweeted, using the well-worn acronym for “greatest of all time.”

Among those who quickly took to Twitter to weigh in was former pro linebacker Emmanuel Acho, now a commentator.

Luminaries of sports and media reacted with surprise, appreciation, and a few pithy jokes to Tom Brady’s announcement Wednesday morning that he’s retiring from the NFL “for good.”

Others, including sports radio jock Ken Carman, made allusions to Brady’s prior retirement announcement last year that TB12 quickly backtracked on.

“Tom Brady making his retirement video in 2050,” Carman jokingly posted, above a photo of a bloodied Ric Flair, a pro wrestler known for his flamboyance and — like Brady — remarkable longevity in his chosen craft.

Then there was famed defensive end J.J. Watt, who recently announced his own retirement from the league.

“Greatest of All Time,” Watt tweeted. “No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, simply tweeted three GOAT emojis above Brady’s video announcement. Mahomes will try to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

Ryan Jensen, an offensive lineman who played with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also wished him well and thanked the future Hall of Famer for motivating him each day during the season.

He also asked that Brady go easy on him when the former QB moves into his new job, as a commentator for Fox Sports.

“Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field,” Jensen tweeted. ”I’m glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don’t dog me too much in the [broadcast] booth. Love ya man!”

Even the website golf.com, a preferred destination for duffers, shouted out Brady on Wednesday.

“Congrats on retirement, @TomBrady,” the site tweeted over a video clip of Brady on the links. “Here’s to more of this.”

Brady’s announcement Wednesday came a year to the day after he first said he would no longer make the “competitive commitment” to football — before changing his mind soon after and returning to the Buccaneers.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,” Brady said to the camera in a video he posted Wednesday to social media. “So when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record.

“I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.”

Brady, who spent 20 years in New England and won six Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots, joined the Buccaneers after the 2019 season — his first in free agency — and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

On Wednesday, political journalist David Corn also couldn’t resist the online Brady chatter, cheekily linking the announcement to George Santos, the embattled congressman who’s quickly developed a reputation for telling big, implausible lies.

“BREAKING: Tom Brady announces retirement,” Corn tweeted. “In related news, George Santos announces he will replace Brady as starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

