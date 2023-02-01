N.H. State Police cruiser struck on I-93 ramp in Hookset

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser was struck while on the scene of a single motor vehicle crash on the Interstate 93 ramp in Hookset, N.H., authorities said.

The cruiser was struck in the rear, State Police said.

A trooper was in the driver’s seat and a passenger was seated in the backseat when the cruiser was struck in the rear at around 7:50 p.m. on the Hooksett Road ramp entrance, according to a tweet from New Hampshire State Police.

A photo posted with the tweet shows the cruiser struck from behind with damage to one of the back doors and a trunk that appeared to be crushed.

Exit 9S off-ramp of I-93 southbound and Hooksett Road at Alice Avenue was closed late Wednesday night, the tweet said.

No further information was released.





