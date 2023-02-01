One victim dead after double shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton

One of the victims in Tuesday’s double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton has died, authorities said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was one of two people shot at the Dollar Tree store at 999 North Montello St. Tuesday afternoon, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
Cruz’s office said the shootings occurred inside the store just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“Two male victims were transported to area hospitals,” Cruz’s office said in a tweet. “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”
The victims’ conditions and ages weren’t immediately available, and no information was immediately released about a possible suspect.
Advertisement
@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice are investigating a double shooting that occurred inside a Dollar Tree store located at 999 North Montello Street just before 2 pm today. Two male victims were transported to area hospitals. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) January 31, 2023
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.