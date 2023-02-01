fb-pixel Skip to main content

One victim dead after double shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2023, 38 minutes ago

One of the victims in Tuesday’s double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton has died, authorities said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was one of two people shot at the Dollar Tree store at 999 North Montello St. Tuesday afternoon, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Cruz’s office said the shootings occurred inside the store just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two male victims were transported to area hospitals,” Cruz’s office said in a tweet. “The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

The victims’ conditions and ages weren’t immediately available, and no information was immediately released about a possible suspect.

