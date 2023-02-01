Rare green comet, which last neared Earth 50,000 years ago, reaches its closest point Wednesday, astronomers say

The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will be visible without a telescope until mid-February but will be closest — about 26 million miles away — on Wednesday, Veres said.

“It’s significant because it’s very bright, so people can see it with their naked eye,” said Peter Veres, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and a research scientist at the Minor Planet Center. “Naked eye visibility is pretty rare; it only happens every few years.”

A green comet which last passed Earth about 50,000 years ago will be visible shooting across the night sky in February, reaching its closest point Wednesday, astronomers said.

Photos of the comet show a bright green light with a sweeping tail shooting across the night sky. But without a telescope, the comet will resemble a small, distant star, Veres said.

“Without a telescope, it’ll be fuzzy,” he said. “I recommend binoculars or even a cellphone camera with night mode.”

To spot the comment Wednesday and Thursday, look directly north towards Polaris, said Tim Brothers, the manager for the MIT Wallace Astrophysical Observatory. Polaris, also known as the North Star, is the brightest in the Big Dipper.

At around 9:30 p.m., “take your hand, pinky finger, and thumb extended. Put your thumb on Polaris and your pinky straight up with your arm outstretched,” Brothers said. “The comet is near your pinky finger on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.”

Light pollution and the upcoming full moon Sunday will affect visibility, Brothers said. He recommended traveling away from cities for a better view.

“You might have a tough time from your local street corner,” Brothers said. “Perhaps on a hill or on top of a building, you could spot it with binoculars or small telescope.”

Comets are made up of frozen gases, rock, and dust. Though striking, this comet’s green hue is not uncommon, said Sam Birch, a postdoctoral fellow at the MIT Earth Atmospheric and Planetary Science Department.

“Most comets actually do have some color,” Birch said.

Comets have a layer of surface sediment that heats up and releases diatomic gas as it approaches the sun, Birch said. As the gas is broken up by ultraviolet rays, a green color is created, Birch said.

It’s hard to say when the comet will pass by next. Even the slightest shift in its orbit could change its return date from a few hundred thousand years to a few million, Veres said.

“It’s amazing. If you think about it, there’s a whole little world up there we’ll never see up close,” Birch said. “The imagination runs wild.”

A livestream of the comet as it shoots by is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday through the Virtual Telescope Project.





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.