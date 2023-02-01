Rhode Island political news: February 2023

In his budget proposal, Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee had called for trimming the sales tax rate to 6.85 percent and lowering it more in the years ahead “if we continue to have discipline in our budgets.”

In her response to McKee’s State of the State Address, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, called for bolder action, and now Republicans have submitted legislation to bring the sales tax rate to 5 percent.

She said budget officials estimate the governor’s proposal would save each Rhode Island household about $77 per year, based on purchasing $51,500 in taxable items, but under the Senate Republican proposal, that household would save $1,030.

“What could your family do with an extra $1,000 in retained income?” de la Cruz asked. “That is the question every Rhode Islander should consider.”

Senate Minority Whip Gordon E. Rogers, a Foster Republican, said Rhode Island families need relief.

“And $77 a year just doesn’t provide that,” he said. “While any tax cut is welcome, the governor’s proposal is just not enough. It does not make Rhode Island more competitive with surrounding states that all have lower tax rates and certainly will not help Rhode Island businesses to draw in more sales.”

