Suspect arrested after throwing rock through window at Brookline elementary school, police say

A suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing a rock into a window Monday morning at a Brookline elementary school, shattering glass over a classroom floor, police said.
At around 10:30 a.m., the principal of the Pierce Elementary School alerted police that an unknown individual had thrown the rock through a first-floor window, said Brookline Police Sergeant Rob Disario in video on Facebook. A staff member was alone in the room, but there were no injuries, police said.
The suspect was later identified after an investigation, and has no known affiliation with the school, police said. The attack appears to be random, Disario said.
The suspect is being charged and will appear in Brookline District Court, police said.
“We want the public to know school safety is paramount and we are committed to providing that for our community,” Disario said.
NEWS UPDATE: The Pierce School became the victim of vandalism on 1/30/23 when a suspect threw a rock through a window. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending. The suspect has no known affiliation with the school and the attack appears to be random. pic.twitter.com/3b6nDa0jSs— Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) February 1, 2023
