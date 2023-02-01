Two 12-year-old boys find hand grenade on hike in Wrentham; notify police

Kevin Castaneda and Jackson Allen were walking on a trail Jan. 25 when they noticed the pile of trash, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post. After closer inspection, the boys spotted a hand grenade among the debris, McGrath said.

The boys wisely took a step back from the grenade.

“These boys used their noggins! They resisted that curious impulse and DID NOT touch it!” McGrath said in the post. “They put into action those words, that phrase, from a national campaign encouraging all of us to ‘SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.’”

Kevin and Jackson noted their location, took a photo of the grenade, and went straight home where they reported it to adults, police said.

Responders arrived shortly after and found that while the grenade was real, it had been hollowed out and was harmless, McGrath said.

“Had that grenade been live, had Kevin and Jackson caved to curiosity, this story would be tragic,” McGrath wrote in the post. “But thankfully, two wicked smaht kids did the right thing and we all benefit from the lesson, for ourselves to share with and educate our own kids.”





